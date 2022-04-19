Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 6,333 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PROG were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PROG by 4,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in PROG by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PROG by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

PRG opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

