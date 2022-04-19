Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of WD opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.84. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

