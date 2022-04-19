Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 128,987 Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BRDS opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89. Bird Global Inc has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

