Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 12,560 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of CORT opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

