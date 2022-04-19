Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 32,721 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,646.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

