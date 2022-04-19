Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 55,312 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 254.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 59,961 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,053,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,157,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ISLE opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

