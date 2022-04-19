Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.38% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

