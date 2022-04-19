Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.