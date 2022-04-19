Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,270 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

