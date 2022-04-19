Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $777,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,402 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

