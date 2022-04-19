Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $805,000 Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 355,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

FFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.