Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $821,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

