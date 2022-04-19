Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $843,000 Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 17.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140,193 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,489 shares of company stock valued at $875,832. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

