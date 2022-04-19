Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

