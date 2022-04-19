Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $777,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

