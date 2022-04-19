Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $798,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $66,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

UP stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

