Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $803,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

