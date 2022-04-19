Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $803,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

