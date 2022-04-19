Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $813,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

