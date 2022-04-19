Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $836,000 in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $548,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

