Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $795,000 Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after buying an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Helios Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.