Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

