Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $197.26 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

