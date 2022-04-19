Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,020 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5,091.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

