Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 22,307 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Perion Network worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PERI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of PERI opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

