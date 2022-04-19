Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,358 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

