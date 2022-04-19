Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 30,184 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Avanti Acquisition worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

AVAN stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.