Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 34,765 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of DPCM Capital worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DPCM Capital by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,344 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in DPCM Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in DPCM Capital by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 530,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,707 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in DPCM Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

