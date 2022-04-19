Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 83,041 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of DocGo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of DCGO opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

