Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Caleres worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $832.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.