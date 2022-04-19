Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

