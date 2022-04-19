Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,381 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.20% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of IPO opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $70.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.