Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 15,180 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 123.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.25 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

