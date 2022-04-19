Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 17,868 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

