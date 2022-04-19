Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $749,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,887,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,491 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.
Genworth Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
