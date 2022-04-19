Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $804,000 Position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34. Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.