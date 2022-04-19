Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $815,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after buying an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after buying an additional 38,006 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

BFAM opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

