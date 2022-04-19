Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSII opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $848.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

