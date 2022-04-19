Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,299 shares of company stock valued at $187,935.

Sema4 stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.