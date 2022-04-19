Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,593 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGLB. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.