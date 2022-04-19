Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,179 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $67,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $13,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Primo Water by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 279,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

