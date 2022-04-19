Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGI. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

