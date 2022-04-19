Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

