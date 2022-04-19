Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,242. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.