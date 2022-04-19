Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 20.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,330,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 125,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $818,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

