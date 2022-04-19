Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Decreases By 19.8%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CTK stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. CooTek has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

