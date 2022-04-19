Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Increases By 45.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the March 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FECCF opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.