Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Grows By 44.8%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LQMT opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

About Liquidmetal Technologies (Get Rating)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.