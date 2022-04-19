Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Decreases By 20.0%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCVT stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Mill City Ventures III has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

About Mill City Ventures III (Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

