Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Decreases By 20.0%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MCVT stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Mill City Ventures III has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.
About Mill City Ventures III (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.