Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Rises By 45.1%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 973,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

MFG stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.